Is your shower water ruining your skin? 5 signs you need a shower filter

DEBOLINA ROY
Persistent skin dryness
You may experience tightness and itching right after you take a bath because the minerals in hard water will wash off natural oils. Using a shower filter can help you regain your skin's moisture.
Flaky, irritated scalp
A perpetually itchy and flaking scalp usually indicates an accumulation of chemicals. Chlorine and heavy residues cause your skin to become dehydrated. High-quality filters immediately prevent such contaminants from irritating the scalp.
Worsening eczema
Filtered water is a major contributor towards the development of sensitive skin disorders. The hard minerals make psoriasis and eczema symptoms worse and prevent the skin from healing.
Stubborn soap residues
When soap doesn’t lather properly on your skin, it means that minerals are holding on to dirt. Without a rinse, this residue can lead to clogged pores and even blemishes.
Dull skin
Your complexion appears fatigued and does not display its typical glow. The reason is the presence of heavy metals that oxidise on the surface of your skin. It can lead to fast ageing and prevent the proper absorption of serums.