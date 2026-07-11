The hidden meaning behind the Tree of Life in Indian art: 5 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
A cosmic mirror-image in Rogan art
Using an accurate mirror image technique, Rogan craft in Gujarat makes symmetric and densely packed floral patterns. It emphasizes the innate nature of divinity by embedding its spiritual significance on a cloth canvas.
Ancestral connections in Bhil paintings
Bhil artists use natural colours and maize-like dots to create a design that looks like branches. Each dot symbolizes a symbolic cluster dedicated to gods or ancestors.
A sacred fabric sanctuary within Mata Ni Pachedi
Operating as nomadic temples for some communities, these Gujarat textiles include magical flowers and majestic elephants. They provide immense peace by retaining the age-old ritual practices using natural dyes and harmony in structural patterns.
Rhythmic scales and auspicious blessings in Gond lore
Skilled Gond painters use fine lines and fish scales in drawing the holy Banyan. The beautiful designs inspired by nature attract good fortune and change simple floors and clay walls into sacred ritual surroundings.
Multi-layered ecosystems inside Kalamkari scrolls
The Kalamkari artwork illustrates intricate worlds which interconnect in complicated ways. Its extended branches provide nests for birds and squirrels, hence giving the message of a peaceful cohabitation.