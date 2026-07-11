Want fluffy pancakes? 4 tips you should follow

DEBOLINA ROY
Stop overmixing the batter
Overwhipping the batter will activate the gluten proteins, and the result will be an overly strong bond. This will then make the texture thick, making the pancake chewy.
Let it rest
Let your mixture sit for 15-30 minutes. This important process helps the liquid absorb the flour completely. It will make the gluten soft and ensure your pancakes are very soft.
Whip egg whites
For ultra-fluffy pancakes, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. Incorporate these whipped egg whites into the prepared batter right before cooking.
Flip only once
Look out for bubbles forming in the centre before you flip. Flip once and resist the urge to press down with the spatula because it will destroy the volume you have worked hard to achieve.