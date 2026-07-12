4 skincare ingredients you should not mix together

DEBOLINA ROY
Retinol and Vitamin C
By keeping these two components apart, Vitamin C will protect the skin from environmental stresses, and retinol will promote cellular turnover at night. But using them together can cause too much inflammation.
Retinol and Benzoyl Peroxide
The use of benzoyl peroxide alongside retinol results in oxidation and breakdown of retinol molecules. Therefore, using them at different times will maximize the benefits of their anti-ageing properties.
Vitamin C and AHAs
Taking Vitamin C in the morning prevents disruption of the acidic pH with alpha hydroxy acid-based exfoliation. Use them separately to ensure maximum efficacy in the depigmentation of dark spots.
Benzoyl Peroxide and Hydroquinone
It is one of the most harmful skincare combinations, especially for people with sensitive skin. It’s best to keep these two products separate to avoid any unwanted chemical reactions. Your dark spots will disappear without a hint of orange staining.