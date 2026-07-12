5 films to watch on a rainy evening

DEBOLINA ROY
The Sound of Music
The classic musical brings happiness into a dull night. Enjoy the fun-loving Maria as she shows love, song, and excitement to the orderly Von Trapp family living in the magnificent Austrian hills.
Harry Potter Series
Leave behind the worries of a mundane world as you enter Hogwarts. The series of fantasy movies gives viewers the feeling of nostalgia and allows them to enjoy a perfect binge-marathon.
The Intern
A warm-hearted, feel-good comedy-drama featuring a 70-year-old widower who decides to skip retirement. He goes back to the corporate world as a senior intern, striking a heartwarming bond with the workaholic CEO
Wake Up Sid
Against the backdrop of Mumbai monsoons, this Bollywood classic tells the story of an indolent young chap who undergoes an evolution after meeting an independent girl from Kolkata.
Jab We Met
This rom-com serves as the perfect cure for a stormy night. The plot revolves around a gloomy businessman whose life completely transforms when he bumps into a wild and chatty girl on a train ride.