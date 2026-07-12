5 reasons why unsalted butter is better than salted butter

Subhadrika Sen

You control the salt: Too much salt or sodium is bad for the body. With unsalted butter you get to control the amount of salt with respect to the other ingredients and their salt content.

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Preservative –free: Salt is usually used as a preservative. Unsalted butter means it is freshly made, of good quality, and has natural flavouring notes. But yes it will not have a long shelf life.

Preferred for butter compounds: While making flavoured butters like herb, garlic, honey or spiced, unsalted butter works best.  

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Bakers dream: In baking recipes unsalted butter is used for the perfect texture, taste, consistency and low saltiness.

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Healthier choice: Those watching over their calories must always use unsalted butter so that they can easily pair it up with other ingredients which already have their own salt content, thereby reducing higher salt intake.

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