5 things to know about Kailash Parikrama

Bristi Dey
Located in the remote lands of Tibet, Mount Kailash Parikrama has become an enthralling spectacle for the believers. Pilgrims from around the world come here and trek around the Mount Kailash and seek spiritual peace.
Unlike most mountains that draw climbers and trekkers, Mount Kailash remains untouched. Revered as one of the world's holiest peaks, it is circled or walked around rather than climbed by devotees. This is called the Kailash Parikrama, also known as the Kailash Kora, a key part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
The traditional route is about 52 km and is usually completed over three days. Pilgrims traverse rugged terrain, steep ascents, and high-altitude mountain paths. The toughest part of the trek is crossing the Dolma La Pass which is perched at an altitude of approximately 5,630 metres.
If you're one of the pilgrims who loves nature, this is something you should definitely consider. Alongside this, people also venture into the lap of the nature by visiting the nearby Manasarovar lake. Some even take a holy dip into the freezing cold waters of the lake to wash all their sins away.
Accommodation during the Kailash Parikrama is basic. Pilgrims stay in simple hotels at Darchen and shared dormitories or guesthouses at Dirapuk and Zutulpuk. Expect shared sleeping arrangements, simple meals like momos and thukpa, and limited facilities, with bathing usually unavailable due to the extreme cold.
Indians would need a valid passport, the required Chinese travel permits and visas arranged through the approved channel, for venturing on this spiritual journey. Mandatory medical checks are a part of the screening process for this.