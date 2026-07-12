5 things to look for while buying a moisturiser

DEBOLINA ROY
Check your skin type first
You need to know your exact skin profile. Use heavy greasy lotions and ointments for dry skin, medium-weight lotions and creams for combination skin, and lightweight water-based lotions for oily skin.
Seek for powerful antioxidants
Search for ingredients like green tea, licorice, or pomegranate that promote healthy skin. These elements help neutralise free radicals and prevent skin cell breakdown.
Verify formulations are non-comedogenic
The best way to ensure you pick the right moisturizer is to look for a product that is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores or cause acne flare-ups.
Ensure it is entirely hypoallergenic
To prevent unwanted redness and allergies, ensure that the cream or moisturizer is hypoallergenic. This safety precaution means that the product does not contain any ingredients that will irritate the skin and cause inflammation.
Review ingredients lists
Look for hydrating products that are fragrance-free and dye-free. It should contain only 10 ingredients or fewer to drastically reduce the likelihood of irritation.