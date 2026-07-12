5 ways to avoid food poisoning when you are travelling

Udisha
Stick to bottled water
When you are travelling, it is always suggested to drink bottled, mineral water. Water, of contaminated can easily cause food poisoning and there is no guarantee that local water will suit you.
Eat freshly cooked and hot food
Be very careful with your food as well. Always make sure that you are eating food that is freshly cooked and piping hot because heat kills bacteria, making them safer to consume. Avoid street food and never eat from shops that don't look hygienic.
Peel fruits on your own
Do not consume pre-cut fruits or raw salads when travelling. If you want to have fruits, buy them fresh and peel them yourself so that you are aware of the quality and condition.
Be cautious with some foods
It is very important to be mindful about what you are eating, especially when it comes to milk products and seafood. These are high-risk foods and if not cleaned, cooked or processed properly, can be dangerous.
Keep your hands clean
Hygiene always starts with you. Make sure to thoroughly wash your hands with enough soap and water every time you sit down to eat. Also, always carry a hand-sanitiser, a must for travels.