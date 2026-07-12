6 healthy laddoos you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY

Dry fruit laddoo

In a dry pan, roast sliced almonds, walnuts and being pistachios until they release the aroma. Mix the dates into a sticky paste. Combine the warmed nuts to create the energy balls.

Oats and peanut butter laddoo

Roast the oats on low heat until brown and crush them coarsely. Mix into some warm peanut butter and honey. Combine well and form balls.

Til ke laddoo

The white sesame seeds should be dry-roasted until they burst and turn slightly golden. Melt Organic jaggery with a little ghee until it bubbles. The seeds should then be added and pressed into classic calcium-rich balls.

Gond and whole wheat laddoo

Sauté edible gum (gond) in ghee until it expands completely, then pound it. Fry wheat flour in ghee until fragrant, add the powdered gum, jaggery, and cardamom, and form the laddoos.

SACHIN

Moong dal laddoo

Roast the yellow split moong dal on low flame and allow it to cool before grinding into powder. Mix it with warm melted ghee and jaggery powder make the balls.

Gaurav

Seed mix laddoo

Gently toast a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, flax, and chia seeds until fragrant. Grind those seeds into a coarse texture, add some warm ghee and liquid jaggery to create one of the most nutrient-dense homemade laddoos.

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