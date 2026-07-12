Cotton vs cotton-stretch: Which is better for daily wear?

DEBOLINA ROY
Breathability and daily comfort
100% cotton is regarded as the best for hot weather because of its breathable fibres. Cotton stretch tends to feel a bit heavy due to the heat-retaining properties of synthetic fibres.
Flexibility and movement
Cotton-stretch performs better for those who are constantly on the move. The elastane is an easily movable material, while pure cotton may feel rigid and restrictive.
Fit and shape retention
100% cotton usually becomes wrinkled or loses its shape after consistent wear. So, when we compare cotton vs cotton-stretch, it is obvious that the blended version maintains its shape very well and for a longer time.
Longevity and maintenance
Cotton is strong enough for frequent cleaning, but requires regular ironing. The stretchy variant wrinkles less, but the fabric can degrade faster if exposed to high dryer heat.