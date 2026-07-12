Effective ways to avoid strawberry skin

Udisha
The dark spots on your limbs are called strawberry skin which happen when the enlarged pores and hair follicles in your arms and legs trap oil, dead skin cells and dirt, making them appear darker.
Exfoliate regularly
Exfoliation is an easy way to get rid of strawberry skin. Use a gentle body scrub at least two times every week or use exfoliants containing salicylic acid (BHA) or glycolic acid (AHA) that can help dissolve the dead skin cells and clean the pores.
Shave carefully
Shaving your arms and legs with a razor is a common cause for strawberry skin because most of the time, it is not done write. If you must shave, make sure your skin is never dry. Always apply a shaving cream or moisturising gel before shaving. Additionally, always shave in the direction of hair growth.
Skin should be moisturised
If you skin is well-moisturised, it will not produce oil that can clog the pores and darken them. Always use a moisturiser after you take a shower to make sure your skin remains hydrated.
Consider alternative hair removal methods
Instead of shaving your body hair, consider alternatives like waxing or even laser hair removal to prevent strawberry skin. Shaving does not remove the hair from the roots unlike the other methods, thus clogging the follicles.