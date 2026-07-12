Enjoy your monsoon Khichdi with these 6 unmissable sides

Subhadrika Sen
Raita: Made with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion, green chilli, cumin powder and sometimes pineapple and boondi, the raita is the cooling probiotic that you need for better digestion.
Fries: This overarching term comprises a variety ranging from freshly fried eggplant, potatoes, pumpkin, cauliflower, and more.
Bengali Labra or 'sookha' veggie medley: The Bengali labra is a mixed vegetable preparation; you can also opt for a stir-fried bhaaji or dry sabzi
Crispy fried fish: Those who want to opt the non-veg route can go for a fresh Hilsa catch- fried or curry form, or spiced chicken and mutton curry.
Tomato Chutney: Made with fresh tomatoes, this sugar, tamarind, honey, mixed spices preparation is a game changer.
Papad: The crunch of freshly fried or baked papad completes the meal.