How to make paneer at home in simple steps

Udisha
Boil the milk
Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese can be easily made at home. Take 1 litre of full-fat milk and pour it into a saucepan. Boil the milk on medium heat and make sure to stir it occasionally to prevent burning.
Curdle the milk
When the milk has come to a boil, turn of the heat. Now, take 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar and 2 tbsps of water and slowly add them to the milk to curdle it. Take a ladle and stir gently till the milk if completely curdled and forms white lumps.
Strain the curds
Take a large bowl and a strainer and cover it with a mesh or muslin cloth. Gently pour the curdled milk . The water will seep through the cloth and strainer while the curdled milk remains in the cloth. Wash it with water to get rid of the tanginess if any.
Press and set
Now, squeeze the cloth to drain the excess water and set the paneer tightly in a box to shape it. Add some weight onto the box, like a heavy utensil. Let it remain for at least an hour so that it can set. Once done, you can cut the block into cubes and store it.