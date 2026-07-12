How to make the viral chopped Italian grinder sandwich at home

Udisha
Layer the Ingredients
Gather your ingredients and layer the sandwich fillings Spread out the shredded lettuce and place the deli meats like ham, pepperoni and salami. Now layer the cheeses of your choice and top it off with onions, chillis if you want it to be spicy.
Chop everything together
Once layered, chop the ingredients all at once until they are bite-sized and are evenly mixed. It is preferred that you layer the ingredients directly on a chopping board so that it can be easily chopped.
Time to season
Now, add seasoning and dressings to the sandwich mix. Add mayonnaise, olive oil, English mustard, red wine vinegar and mix them well. Now, add the seasonings like oregano, garlic powder, a dash of chilli flakes, a pinch of salt and toss it until the entire mix is coated.
Scoop and serve
Take a bread of your choice and gently spread the sandwich mix onto it. Prepare the base of the bread with some butter if you want to indulge. For a crunchier sandwich, toast the bread till its light brown before adding the filling.