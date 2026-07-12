These simple exercises can help you tone your arms!

Udisha
Bicep curls
With your palms forward, hold weights at your sides while your hands are straight facing the floor. Now, keep your elbows stationary and slowly raise your forearms as you curl the weights up to your shoulders, and then lower them again. Repeat this process for stronger and even-toned forearms.
Tricep dips
This exercise helps you strengthen the back of your arm. Take a strong chair that will not easily move and sit on its edge while your hands are placed on either side of the hips. Lower your body as you slide off the chair and push yourself back up while your hand steadily rests on the chair.
Push-ups
An extremely popular and effective exercise, start in the plank position and make sure your hands are wider than your shoulders. Next, lower your chest to the floors and push back up. Repeat this as many times as you can while ensuring the body is straight.
Arm circles
This is one of the easiest ways to tone and strengthen your arms. Stretch out your arms completely to the sides and move them in clockwise and anticlockwise direction alternately, for a total of a minute. You can continue the exercise for a minimum of 5 rounds to help build your shoulder and upper arm even without any equipment.