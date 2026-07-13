4 skincare layering mistakes to avoid for a healthy glow

DEBOLINA ROY
Mixing sunscreen with moisturizer
If you combine these two items, you make one of the most crucial skincare layering mistakes. This combination makes UV filters less effective, impeding the functioning of the ingredients and putting your skin at risk from sun exposure.
Applying thicker creams with serum
The application of heavy creams before lighter products prevents the absorption of the active components. The thick cream creates a barrier on the skin, which means the water-based serum will not penetrate the skin.
Rushing the cleanser on heavy makeup
Washing your face with a simple cleanser over a layer of makeup isn’t sufficient. This practice can potentially damage the skin barrier without effectively removing the dirt. So you should use micellar water beforehand.
Overloading too many active ingredients
Making use of multiple retinoids, acids, and vitamin C simultaneously can provoke sudden breakouts. It disrupts the skin’s equilibrium, which can lead to excessive dryness, inflammation, and acne.