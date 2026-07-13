5 easy steps to make dhaba-style dal makhani at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep the lentils
Start by soaking the black urad dal in water for about four to five hours. When they are fully soaked, place the lentils in a pressure cooker and, after closing the lid, let them cook for about three to four whistles.
Clean and rinse the dal
When draining the starchy black water from your pressure cooker, do it very carefully. Rinsing your boiled lentils under cold running water helps ensure that they will have the finest flavour base for every recipe.
Simmer with spices
Place it into the cooker and mix in the tomato puree along with the ginger-garlic paste, chopped green chillies, turmeric powder, salt, and aromatic Kashmiri chilli powder.
Add the butter and cream
Mix in heaping spoonfuls of butter and cream into the simmering pot. This step helps replicate the velvety touch, which is similar to dhaba-style dal makhani.
Mash, garnish, and serve hot
Use the reverse side of your ladle to mash the lentils and make a paste. Garnish the fresh dhaba-style dal makhani with chopped coriander and cream.