5 kitchen ingredients that can help remove grease from gas stoves

DEBOLINA ROY
Cornstarch
Cornstarch is very effective for soaking up fresh messes. Sprinkle it directly over a sticky surface and leave it undisturbed until it has absorbed a large amount of oil. It will help you clean up a large amount of oil.
Salt
Salt helps clean stubborn deposits on your gas stove. Combine salt with fresh lemon juice to create a paste that quickly loosens and removes baked-on gunk. It is one of the most effective tips to remove kitchen grease.
Baking soda
Use baking soda to dissolve very tough, baked-on material without damaging the surface. Mix it with water and apply the thick paste to the soiled area, allow it to remain for a time, and wipe away.
White vinegar
As a result of its high acidity, white vinegar can easily remove tough, greasy stains. To clean your stovetop, spray a mixture of equal amounts of water and vinegar. Allow it to sit, which will help soften the residue.
Lemons
Because lemons have a very high level of citric acid, they are an excellent natural cleaning agent against grease. Use half a lemon (sliced in two) to wipe dirty surfaces and clean the greasy spots.