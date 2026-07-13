5 sweet potato snacks you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Sweet potato tots
Cook some sweet potatoes and mash them. Combine with cornstarch and spices. Form the potato mix into small sausage shapes, brush with oil and bake till golden brown.
Sweet potato & salmon popper
Mix the canned salmon with the mashed sweet potato and chopped fresh herbs. Make into small patties or balls, and pan-fry or air-fry until they are crunchy and tender.
Sweet potato cups
In a pan, sauté the diced sweet potatoes, boneless chicken, black beans, and salsa. Spoon the filling into small lettuce cups or tortilla scoops for nutritious snacks.
Sausage & sweet potato bites
Chop sweet potatoes, broccoli, and pre-cooked sausage into small pieces. Toss them in olive oil and spices, spread evenly across a baking sheet, and roast at high heat for 20 minutes.
Baked sweet potato wedges
Wash raw sweet potatoes and cut them into thick chunks of the same size. Coat sweet potatoes with olive oil, salt, garlic powder, and paprika before roasting them in the oven until they become soft inside and crisp outside.