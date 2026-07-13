5 times Alia Bhatt proved she was the ultimate celebrity bridesmaid

DEBOLINA ROY
The royal purple saree
At the Sangeet ceremony of Akansha Ranjan, Alia wore a beautiful royal purple saree which was designed with stunning golden embroidery work. She draped the pallu on her right shoulder along with a corset top.
The bohemian bandhani lehenga
For one of her friends' Haldi ceremony, she donned a colourful bandhani lehenga by Arpita Mehta. Her bodice had a shell and pearl design, along with mirror accents. The panelled skirt and matching headscarf completed her effortlessly chic boho look.
The fusion sherwani ensemble
To make a daring statement, she wore a distinctive attire inspired by a three-piece sherwani by Shantanu& Nikhil. This striking outfit consisted of an intricately embroidered bandhgala jacket, a matching blouse, and a high-waisted skirt with pleats.
The contemporary cape
Stylist Lakshmi Lehr chose the marvellous nude-coloured Faraz Manan outfit for her friend's outdoor wedding. The outfit consists of flared pants, a minimally embroidered sequined bralet top, and a stylish vivid see-through cape.
The sea-foam lehenga
As the ultimate summer bridesmaid at Devika Advani’s wedding, the Alpha actress dazzled in a shimmering sea-foam blue and lemon-yellow lehenga designed by Anita Dongre. The beach-friendly outfit went perfectly with the classic Amrapali chandbalis.