8 things to keep in mind while using olive oil for your skin

Subhadrika Sen

Always check the quality of the oil and choose extra virgin olive oil to apply on your skin.

Olive oil is very good for dry skin and must be avoided on sensitive skin.

Don’t apply on broken, infected or acne-prone skin.

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Make sure to use 2-3 drops only. Over oiling your skin will lead to oiliness

For best results mix olive oil with home ingredients like turmeric or neem paste to create a face pack.

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For better moisturisation, apply olive oil on your skin right after taking a bath.

Never do away with your moisturiser completely . Continue to apply both on your skin.

If you are using olive oil as a make-up remover, use a gentle cleanser on the area right afterwards.  

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