Try this easy tiramisu recipe at home

Dip the ladyfingers

Take a shallow dish and pour in 1 cup of strong coffee after it has cooled down. Take around 24 ladyfingers (savoiardi in Italian), which are dry sponge cake biscuits shaped like a finger. Dip each one of them in the coffee for around 1-2 seconds per side for the traditional flavour. Make sure the biscuits don't become soggy and brittle.