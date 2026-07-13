Try this easy tiramisu recipe at home

Udisha
Whip the cream mixture
To make the easiest no-bake tiramisu at home, begin with 1 cup of heavy whipping cream in a large bowl. Add to it, 1/4 cup of powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Now, whisk them together until you see stiff peaks forming. Next, fold in 1 cup of softened mascarpone cheese and mix until combined and smooth.
Dip the ladyfingers
Take a shallow dish and pour in 1 cup of strong coffee after it has cooled down. Take around 24 ladyfingers (savoiardi in Italian), which are dry sponge cake biscuits shaped like a finger. Dip each one of them in the coffee for around 1-2 seconds per side for the traditional flavour. Make sure the biscuits don't become soggy and brittle.
Layer the dessert
Take a square or circular baking dish (of your choice) and make the first layer of the dish by placing 12 of the dipped ladyfingers. Now, spread just half of the mascarpone cream mixture evenly over the biscuits and repeat the process for a second time.
Chill and serve
Cover the baking dish and refrigerate the dessert for at least 6 hours or overnight for the best results. Once the ladyfingers have softened to form a cake-like texture, sprinkle cocoa powder all over the top of the dish and serve!