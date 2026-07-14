4 fruits that are good for the kidney

Udisha
Blueberries
Blueberries are basically superfood for your kidneys. Rich in anti-oxidants called anthocyanins, and low in sodium, potassium and phosphorous, they are known to reduce inflammation and give protection to cells.
Cranberries
They have properties that can prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) by stopping bacteria from clinging to the wall of the bladder. Cranberries can therefore, bring down the risk of infections from spreading to the kidneys.
Red grapes
These fruits can also bring down inflammation and boost blood flow, Packed with flavonoids, they have resveratrol which is famous from safeguarding the kidneys from chronic injury.
Strawberries
With high content of vitamin C, manganese and fibre, they are antioxidant that have low content of potassium and phosphorous, making them healthy for the kidney.