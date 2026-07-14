4 healthy chaats to make at home on a monsoon evening

DEBOLINA ROY
Moong sprouts chaat
Prepare steamed sprouted moong in one cup until soft. Mix with fresh cucumbers, onion, and pomegranate pearls. Then add lemon juice and black salt, and top with mint leaves.
Roasted makhana crunch
Dry-roast foxnuts till they become crispy and crunchy. Add cut boiled potatoes, juicy tomatoes, and low-fat yoghurt, and mix well. Finally, add roasted cumin powder and flavorful chaat masala.
Zesty chana chaat
Mix boiled brown chickpeas, chopped raw mangoes, fresh coriander, and green chillies in turmeric. Add a spoonful of homemade tamarind sauce and a bit of chilli powder on top.
Fruit chaat
Cut apples, bananas, berries, and pineapples into cubes and mix in a bowl. Add a generous amount of black salt, paprika, and amchur to make one of the most delicious and healthy chaats at home.