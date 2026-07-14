5 best celeb buzz cut inspirations for women

Bristi Dey
Kristen Stewart
Back in 2017, Kristen debuted a striking platinum-blonde buzz cut ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of Personal Shopper. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, the bold transformation amplified her edgy aesthetic and brought out a modern look to life.
Doja Cat
Doja Cat once shaved her head live on Instagram and has since turned the buzz cut into a fashion statement, pairing it with dramatic makeup and avant-garde outfits. She has been the perfect inspiration for all the women who ever doubted to shave their head.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron shaved her head in 2012 for her role as Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. As it grew out, she seamlessly transitioned into edgy spiky pixie and faux-hawk styles, proving that every stage of the buzz-cut journey could be just as chic.
Natalie Portman
Back in 2005 Natalie Portman shaved her signature brunette locks for V for Vendetta, but the buzz cut quickly became more than just a movie look. She embraced it off-screen too, turning it into a sophisticated yet edgy red carpet statement.
Halsey
Buzz cut has evidently become the identity of the singer Halsey. She has constantly experimented with colours, designs, and accessories to keep it fresh.