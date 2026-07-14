5 powerful mantras to chant daily for a positive mindset

DEBOLINA ROY
Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu
This Sanskrit prayer means a wish for universal happiness and freedom. Reciting it helps to redirect your attention away from your ego, spread compassion, and reflect positive energy on yourself.
Om Namah Shivaya
As a spiritual chant associated with Lord Shiva, this mantra helps remove negativity and calm the ego. Once people start chanting it, they will start feeling centred in the present and get in touch with their true selves.
Om Mani Padme Hum
This Buddhist mantra brings forth the great energy present in the Bodhisattva of compassion. Each syllable in this sacred phrase acts to remove the negative feelings of pride, jealousy, and hate, opening the mind for love and spiritual light.
Om Gum Ganapatayei Namah
Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles. This mantra aims to enhance concentration and mental resilience. It empowers you to have the will and energy to overcome the barriers.
Om Sarveshaam Svastir Bhavatu
This prayer is meant for peace, as it brings about peace and joy. Speaking aloud transforms your mind, and thus, it liberates you and enables your mind to relax and appreciate the moment.