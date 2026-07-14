Foods you should avoid if you are diabetic

Udisha
Sweets might seem to be the obvious enemy if you are diabetic but beware, you need to cut off a lot of other unhealthy food from your daily diet if you want to keep your glucose levels in check.
Refined carbohydrates
Foods like white rice, white bread or anything wheat-based is not good for people with diabetes. These foods lack fibre and can turn into glucose rapidly, causing a sugar spike. Replace these refined carbohydrate products with whole grains like brown rice, brown bread and oats.
Deep-fried foods
Food that is deep-fried is unhealthy for everyone but can be dangerous for diabetic people. Avoid oily and fried food like fried chicken, fritters or French fries completely. These foods contain fats and cause weight gain while harming your insulin resistance. If you crave fried food still, make them air-fried.
Processed and high-fat meats
Processed meat such as bacon, sausage, salami contain high levels of saturated fats and sodium which can increase blood pressure and glucose levels. Stick to lean meats such as chicken and fish.
Full-fat dairy
Dairy products such as heavy cream, cheese, whole fat milk also contain saturated fats that is bad for people with diabetes. They also worsen bad cholesterol and affect insulin resistance. Instead, consume dairy products with low fat contents or switch to unsweetened plant milks.
Packaged snacks
Completely avoid packaged snacks like chips which contain everything that is bad for your glucose level. These snacks are often deep fried and contain refined flour and sodium that can spike blood sugar levels.