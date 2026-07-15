4 common kitchen ingredients to get Vitamin C

Dharitri Ganguly
Vitamin C, a component so useful for us to build immunity and for great skin and heart health, cannot be produced by the human body. Also, as the water soluble nutrient is heat-sensitive, its sources should be consumed raw, fresh, or minimally processed so that that nutrient levels are intact.
Citrus Fruits: Oranges, Lemons, & Grapefruits
The most iconic source of Vitamin C, citrus fruits are widely accessible and incredibly easy to incorporate into your daily routine. One medium orange provides about 70 mg of Vitamin C, which is nearly 80% of the recommended daily intake for adults.
Enjoy them whole, or squeeze fresh lemon juice over salads, warm water, or savoury dishes.
Bell Peppers: Especially the Red and Yellow ones
While citrus gets all the fame, bell peppers are actually far more concentrated in Vitamin C. Just a half-cup of raw red bell pepper delivers a massive 95 mg of Vitamin C, surpassing a whole orange. Yellow bell peppers are even more potent, offering up to 137 mg per half-cup.
Slice them up to eat raw with hummus, toss them into a fresh salad, or lightly stir-fry them (avoid overcooking, as high heat degrades the vitamin)
Strawberries
These delicious berries are a fantastic, low-glycemic way to pack antioxidants and vitamins into your morning. One cup of sliced, fresh strawberries provides about 89 mg of Vitamin C, along with folate, potassium, and beneficial dietary fibre.
Add them fresh to oatmeal, blend them into smoothies, or simply eat them as a refreshing afternoon snack.
Amla or Indian Gooseberry
If you are looking for an absolute powerhouse, amla is one of the richest natural sources of Vitamin C on the planet. A single tiny amla fruit contains up to 600 to 700 mg of Vitamin C, approximately 10 times more than an orange. Because of its unique tannin content, the Vitamin C in amla is also remarkably stable and doesn't degrade as easily during cooking or drying.
Eat it raw with a pinch of salt, blend it into juices, or consume it as a dried powder (amla churna) mixed with water or honey.
Pro-Tip: As Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, your body doesn't store it. It's much better to eat small amounts of these foods throughout the day rather than consuming one massive dose, as any excess your body can't immediately use will simply be flushed out.