4 easy air fryer recipes for beginners

DEBOLINA ROY
Chicken wings
Coat 10 wings with olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika, and then air fry at 200 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes for a delicious, healthy, and light game day snack.
Paneer tikka
Mix paneer cubes with yoghurt, turmeric, and cumin for half an hour, and then fry at 200°C for fifteen minutes for the better version of the original Indian starter dish.
Mozerella sticks
For those who enjoy cheese, crispy mozzarella sticks shouldn’t be missed out. Coat the sticks twice in the spiced panko and freeze for half an hour before cooking at 180 degrees in an air fryer.
Mini pizzas
For these mini pizzas, simply spread pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, and your choice of fresh veggies on a naan base before air frying for seven minutes until the cheese is melted beautifully.