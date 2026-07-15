4 midnight snacks that won't make you feel guilty

DEBOLINA ROY
Yoghurt and berries
A bowl of Greek yoghurt and berries provides protein, calcium, fibre, and antioxidants. It satisfies hunger while providing natural sweetness, making this an excellent late-night healthy snack.
Apple and nut butter
This healthy snack is made by combining fresh apple slices and peanut butter. Thanks to the combination of the crispness of the apples and the nuttiness of the peanut butter, the snack offers the perfect balance of nutrients, such as fibre, healthy fats, and protein.
Chia seed pudding
Soaked in milk and flavoured with honey, chia seeds turn into a pudding that is high in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein. Prepare it beforehand so you can have a nourishing snack that suppresses your hunger pangs.
Mixed nuts
A small handful of almonds, walnuts, and pistachios offers healthy fats, plant protein, and essential minerals. Portion control is key, but this crunchy mix remains one of the easiest healthy late-night snacks to enjoy when hunger strikes.