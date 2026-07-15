6 delicious keto sandwiches you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Avocado chicken sandwich
Mash avocado with a pinch of salt and lemon juice. Spread it on keto bread. Next, place grilled chicken breast, and Swiss cheese on top and serve it.
Low-carb egg sandwich
Chop boiled eggs finely and combine them with mustard, mayonnaise, chopped chives, and smoked paprika. Fill up fresh lettuce leaves with the creamy mixture.
Chicken meatball bake
Homemade meatballs can be served with low-carb keto tomato sauce. Spread the meatballs on keto sandwich bread, add plenty of parmesan and mozzarella cheese, and broil in the oven until bubbly and delicious.
The sweet and savoury fusion
Within the slices of bread, place the chicken breast and cheese. Also, place the sandwich into the beaten egg mixture, cook it using a hot pan. Drizzle with sugar-free keto maple syrup and serve.
The garden pesto delight
Coat the zucchini and bell peppers in olive oil and then bake them until they become soft. Take a low-carb base and evenly layer some basil pesto on it. Put the cooked zucchini and bell peppers on top of it and finish with a topping of crumbled feta cheese.
The morning yolk bomb
Apply generously cream cheese on the keto bagel and add freshly chopped spinach and a slice of warm grilled chicken. Place a fried egg, allowing the yolk to flow gracefully, enhancing every mouthful of the bagel.