6 things to keep in mind as a solo woman traveler on local trains

Subhadrika Sen
Arrive 30 minutes before the departure time so that you can comfortably find the platform and train.
Always choose to get up on the ladies compartment.
If you are travelling for a short duration you may choose to stand to enjoy the view but otherwise grab a seat and stay put till your destination arrives.
Keep emergency numbers on speed dial so that you can make a call whenever needed.
While there are item restrictions on train, you can still carry a pepper spray, clips, water bottles that might come to your defense in adverse situations.
Never pick up a fight on the local train even if someone tries to provoke you.