6 ways to make your banana milkshake tastier

Subhadrika Sen
Use frozen banana as it lends a thicker texture without the need to add extra cream
Always sprinkle mixed spices (cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg) or at least cinnamon powder to add that extra kick to the milk shake.
Those who want to do away with the monotony of the semi-sweet banana flavour can add cocoa or coffee powder.
For a healthier version add overnight soaked oats and chia seeds
Use plain Greek yogurt or ones made at home for the thick and creamy texture.
Add a spoonful of honey or maple syrup or blend dates to give that natural sweetness without adding sugar.