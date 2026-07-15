7 things to know about The Odyssey before you see Christopher Nolan’s movie

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hits theatres July 17. The film was shot for the first time ever entirely on IMAX film cameras, and packed with a cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o... the list keeps going. Before you queue up for opening weekend, here’s your crash course on the 2,700-year-old source material.