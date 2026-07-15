Buying a protein bar? Here are 5 ingredients you should avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
Sugar alcohols
Stay away from fake sweetening agents such as xylitol and sorbitol. You can often find that these difficult-to-digest substances result in gas, extreme abdominal swelling, and irritable bowel problems.
Carrageenan
Avoid this sea plant commonly used in the industry as an emulsifier. Carrageenan is infamous for causing severe gastrointestinal problems and continual irritation, ruining your diet altogether.
High fructose corn syrup
Do not accept processed bars filled with low-cost high-fructose corn syrup. This severe sweetener adds a lot of unwanted empty calories, makes you gain weight quickly, feeds harmful bacteria in your stomach, and causes inflammation in your body.
Non-organic soy
Be careful of any soy ingredients that are refined in nature. High levels of processing mean the ingredient may contain allergens. There are chances are that it contains GMOs and pesticide residues as well.
Avoid dairy-derived proteins if you suffer from lactose intolerance. They can cause unnecessary digestive problems and bloating. It is one of the most useful tips to buy a protein bar.