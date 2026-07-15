How to make Bhutanese comfort food Kewa Datshi at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep the veggies
Start by peeling and slicing your potatoes, onions, and green peppers finely. If you want to add a touch of fragrance, you could also chop a couple of cloves of garlic, which you can add to the veggies later.
Combine the base
Pour the chopped veggies into a big pot. Pour in the amount of two tablespoons of any oil you may like or butter. Add salt and enough water to get one cup of water in total.
Simmer to tender
Cover the pot and bring the liquid to a rapid boil. Quickly reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and allow the ingredients to cook for ten to fifteen minutes until the potatoes are almost soft.
Meltdown the cheese
Put cheddar slices on top. Give it a gentle stir to dissolve the cheese and mix it with the water to create a creamy sauce.
Stir and serve
Give your Kewa Datshi one last stir to make sure the consistency is smooth. Serve it hot together with a good serving of warm and fluffy rice.