How to make the viral dumpling lasagna recipe at home?

Udisha
Mix the filling
Take 1 pound of ground chicken (or any meat of your choice) and add 1 cup of chopped cabbage 3 sliced onions, then mix it well. To this mixture, add 1 tablespoon minced garlic, ginger and 2 tbsp of dark soy sauce. For the final additions, mix in 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ tsp salt and ¼ tsp white pepper.
Layer the lasagna
Take a deep baking dish, first spread a layer of the meat mixture but make sure it is not too thick. Now take some wonton wrappers and dip them into water. Now, place the damp wrappers over the first layer of meat. Repeat this process till you have the final wonton layer.
Add the broth
Keep aside ½ a cup of chicken stock aside which you must add before you place the final layer of wonton wrappers. This will help the flavourful stock to seep into the layers of meat, giving it the signature texture of dumplings.
Steam or bake
Now that your layering is done, choose whether you want to steam or bake the dish. To steam, place the baking dish on a pot with two inches of boiling water. Place the entire thing on the stove and cook for 15–20 minutes on medium high flame. If you want to bake, cover the dish with a foil and bake at 350°F for 30–40 minutes. Enjoy your dumpling lasagna hot!