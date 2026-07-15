How to make the viral dumpling lasagna recipe at home?

Steam or bake

Now that your layering is done, choose whether you want to steam or bake the dish. To steam, place the baking dish on a pot with two inches of boiling water. Place the entire thing on the stove and cook for 15–20 minutes on medium high flame. If you want to bake, cover the dish with a foil and bake at 350°F for 30–40 minutes. Enjoy your dumpling lasagna hot!