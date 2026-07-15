How to properly apply sunscreen? 4 tips you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep and cleanse your skin
Start your daily skincare routine by washing your face with cool water to remove the oils that may have accumulated. Then, use a light and natural moisturiser and let it penetrate your skin before applying sun protection.
Measure and dot the right amount
Use a good amount of sunscreen and apply it to all areas of the skin exposed to sun rays. Do not ignore your forehead, cheeks, neck, ears, and arms. It is one of the most vital tips to apply sunscreen properly.
Apply a little early before going out
It is necessary not to rush out after application. The sunscreen should be applied about 20–25 minutes before going outdoors. Allow time for the shield to take effect on your face.
Reapply it throughout the day
Don't apply sunscreen just once in the morning. You must reapply it in the afternoon. Heavy perspiration, swimming outdoors, and wiping the face can weaken the effect.