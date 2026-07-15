What is Cyclospora? Should you stop eating fresh produce?

Udisha
What is Cyclospora?
Cyclospora is the single-celled parasite that causes the infection of the intestine called cyclosporiasis. This disease causes severe diarrhea and stomach ache and cannot be transmitted via humans. The infection spreads when you drink or eat something that is contaminated with the parasite.
Cyclosporiasis is a growing threat in the US
Cyclospora has been proven to contaminate fresh produce like fruits and vegetables. Currently, cyclosporiasis has spread across the United States and many are wondering if they should stop eating leafy greens or berries.
What are health experts saying?
Doctors and experts have said that it is very difficult to say which foods are causing the infection. While Michigan health officials have identified leafy greens like lettuce as a potential source of the infection, other food cannot be completely ruled out yet. Therefore, eating fresh produce is not completely discouraged.
Cook all your fresh produce
Doctors have said that more than the produce, the water in which the vegetables are being grown or washed is to blame. Fresh produce is unsafe only if they are raw. Once cooked, the threat dissipates.
Preventive measures
It is advised not to purchased pre-washed or packaged leafy vegetables and salad greens. Before cooking, throw the outer layers of the vegetables and wash the entire thing thoroughly with clean water at home. Ensure that the produce is cooked at 158 degrees Fahrenheit at least to complete annihilate any parasite.