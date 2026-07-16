4 uses of porcelain beyond tableware

Subhadrika Sen
Dental fixtures: From crowns to bridges, many dental fixtures use porcelain as the base material for its durability and stability.
Sculptures: Modern sculptors and artists use porcelain for many of their creations. It gives texture, tone, and depth while illustrating the maker’s thought.
Bathroom fixtures: In modern bathrooms, many sanitary fixtures like the basin or showerhead and other sanitary equipment are made with porcelain.
Electric insulators: Porcelain is very durable in any weather and withstands high electric waves. Thus, it is used for high-voltage lines or transmission towers to prevent electrical leakage.