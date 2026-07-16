How to make the 3-ingredient chocolate mousse at home?

Udisha
Craving something sweet at home? Don't think, try this easy chocolate mousse recipe at home. To make the perfect dessert in minutes, you will need just three ingredients: heavy whipping cream, semi-sweet or dark chocolate and powdered sugar (or vanilla extract).
Melt the chocolate
Take a microwave-safe bowl and pour in half a cup of heavy whipping cream and heat it for 45-60 seconds. Now, add 225 grams semi-sweet or dark chocolate to the warm heavy cream and leave it for 5 minutes. Once the chocolate has softened, whisk the entire thing until it has smoothly combined. Let the mixture rest and cool for some time.
Whip the cream and sugar
Take another bowl and mix 1 cup of cold heavy whipping cream and 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar. You can also use 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract instead of the sugar. Mix it well until stiff peaks form. You can even use a hand mixer for this step.
Fold them together gently
It is now time to bring all of it together. Take a rubber spatula and add half of the whipped cream to the chocolate mixture and fold them gently. When it has almost combined, add the rest of the whipped cream and continue mixing them till the cream is uniform and has no more streaks.
Chill and serve
You can transfer the entire mixture into a flat tray or pipe them into small ramekins. Either way, refrigerate the mousse for at least 1 hour to an entire day, till it sets. Once done, the dessert will have a smooth, velvety texture. Garnish with toppings of your choice and serve!