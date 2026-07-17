11 countries whose football jerseys were inspired by their history and art forms

Dharitri Ganguly
Argentina Away, 2026
Adidas brought the artwork of fileteado porteño to life through Argentina’s national team for the 2026 World Cup, incorporating the swirling blue motifs into a black away jersey.
Australia Home, 2025
Nike had created a stunning green and yellow Jersey for Australia, designed by Reko Rennie himself, with patterns from a traditional communication style among Aboriginal peoples from Australia.
Mexico Home, 1998
The Mexico 1998 World Cup kit is iconic for its vibrant green design, which featured bold geometric patterns across the chest inspired by Aztec art, making it an all-time classic.
Nigeria Home, 2018
One of the most celebrated designs in modern football, featuring bold zig-zag patterns, the kit paid homage to traditional African tribal designs while the energetic green and white colour combination was a perfect reflection of Nigeria's lively culture and dynamic footballing style.
Japan Home, 2020
The 2020 Adidas kit paid tribute to Japan’s rich heritage with a design inspired by traditional art, featuring “Clear Sky”. Its stormy blue camouflage pattern was inspired by the Ukiyo-e movement, including Hokusai’s The Great Wave; the three red stripes, light blue back, and Yatagarasu crest added to its bold look.
France Away, 2011
Nike’s first France away kit was pure haute couture football. Inspired by the classic Marinière, the striped sailor sweater worn by many French sailors from Brittany and made famous by the French fashion designers Coco Chanel and Jean-Paul Gaultier. The jersey blends fashion with football, with what is now one of France's most famous cliché.
Netherlands Home, 1988
The Netherlands’ 1988 European Championship kit has an orange mosaic-like design that reflects the Dutch creativity and innovation, creating a visually stunning jersey that remains one of football’s most celebrated artistic expressions thanks to its iconic colour way.
Croatia Home, 1996
First seen at Euro 96, the design, inspired by the historic šahovnica, goes back over 1,000 years. Created by artist Miroslav Šutej, it’s been a constant through iconic moments—from France ’98 to Russia 2018.
Senegal Home, 2017
This kit features a breathtaking lion graphic, representing the "Lion of Teranga," a national symbol of strength and pride. The design features the colours of the national flag, with a mix of green, yellow and red, with a lion across the chest, reflecting the fluidity of modern art while staying rooted in Senegalese cultural heritage.
Slovakia Home, 2020
Slovakia’s Euro 2020 home kit is a reflection of the country's lanscape. The jersey featured a pattern that isn’t just there for style, but rather the landscape with the Carpathian Mountains, which dominate the northern half of the country. It was a kit that beautifully blended national pride with modern design.
Italy Renaissance Third, 2019
La Squadra Azzurra ditched their iconic colour in 2019 for a green Renaissance-inspired jersey inspired from a previous jersey of 1954! The intricate pattern took majr elements from Florence’s historic architecture and Renaissance paintings, celebrating the artistic legacy of Italy.