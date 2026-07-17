4 best beauty looks by Katseye's Lara Raj

Ujjainee Roy
It's giving Euphoria
Inspired by Flo's Jorja Douglas Katseye's Lara Rajagopalan picks a Euphoria-style full metallic lids with a laminate finish. You can easily recreate this look by layering the rich matte cobalt blue shadow across the lid, extending it out into a sharp, oversized cat-eye wing.
Y2K's lining magic
Lara's go-to pick is the signature 90s-inspired, over-lined brown lip combination with a hint of sheen. To achieve her iconic gradient mocha look, get yourself a dark brown lip liner and a true match brown-ish nude colour.
Wearable kohl eyes
Lara Raj's iconic soft kohl smudged eye look is similar to a wearable smokey eye. If you want something similar, blend a rich, classic Desi-style kohl with a modern, elongated siren-eye shape. Sweep a warm bronzer or neutral brown eyeshadow all over your eyelids and into the crease.
The barely-there blush
Lara is a pro with a subtle, cheeky blush. For getting this right, knowing your undertone is key. Her base looks matte, so try a mattifying primer and colour-correct. You can also explore underpainting but skip pink or red blushes and go for peachy, smoked orange or terracotta shade blushes.