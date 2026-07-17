4 food galis across India that every foodie should visit

Subhadrika Sen
Paranthe Wali Gali: When in Delhi, you cannot miss out on hot plain and stuffed parathas with a generous dollop of pickle for your breakfast.
Mirchi Gali: This lane has always been associated with chilli trade in the city. Nearby lanes also have market where you get some tasty and spicy street food.
Halwai Gali: Jaipur is known for its royalty and food. And when in the city, you cannot miss out the halwai (sweetmaker) making them in front of you. To taste the local delicacies, people visit the Halwai Gali for varieties of ghewar, laddoo, savory items and more.
Gur Mandi: This wholesale market for sugarcane or jaggery is present in both Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab. A quick visit and you cannot leave without grabbing some sweet treats. The nearby area also several delicacies made with gur. Over time, the market has expanded to include other items also.