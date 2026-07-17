5 90's Bollywood horror films you can watch on weekends

Raat (1992) | Watch on Youtube/Zee5

A genuine psychological dread, eerie sound design, and zero random dance numbers to break the tension, Raat by Ram Gopal Varma, sees a family moving into a new suburban home, only for their daughter, Mini (played brilliantly by Revathi, not to miss her intense, unblinking gaze), to exhibit terrifying signs of demonic possession after a stray cat is killed. It is one of the finest technical horror films of the 90s.