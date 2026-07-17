5 cheesecake jars that you can easily make at home

Subhadrika Sen
Matcha Cheesecake: Going with the trend add premium matcha to cream cheese. Layer it with a crushed biscuit in melted butter base, match cream cheese, white chocolate with matcha dust and top it with fresh berries or sweet fruits.
Black Forest Cheesecake: Use chocolate sponge or brownie crumbs for the bottom layer. Going up use chocolate cream cheese, whipped cream with a generous drizzle of cherry compote.
Chocolate Cheesecake: Have a brownie base layer and top it with chocolate cream cheese. Top it with chocolate ganache, shavings and cocoa powder.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake: Use a biscuit crumb with mixed butter base layer along with salted caramel-flavoured cream cheese. Top it with fresh cream, roasted almonds. Pecans or walnuts, sea salt, and drizzle salted caramel sauce.
Lemon Cheesecake: For a refreshing summer dessert prep your cream cheese with lemon zest and juice. Add a crumb layer at the base and top it with cream cheese, lemon curd, and grated lemon zest.