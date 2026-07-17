Things you need if you are hosting a World Cup final watch party at home

Udisha
The FIFA World Cup 2026 final takes place this Sunday as Spain and Argentina fight for the biggest prize in football. If you want to host an intimate watch-party with friends and family at home, here are a few things you will need.
Immersive viewing and space setup
Make sure that you have a big-screen television or a large screen that can enhance the viewing experience. Also arrange for enough seating for THE guests. You can place floor cushions in front of the couch to accommodate more people while making sure that everyone has a clear, unobstructed view of the screen.
Team banners and decor
A World Cup final watch party is not complete without some team banners and decors. Create the atmosphere of a mini stadium in your room by decorating it with banners and colours of the two teams: yellow and red for Spain and blue and white for Argentina.
Face paint and fan gear
Arrange for some skin-safe face paint so that your guests can deck themselves up in the colours of the team they are rooting for. Ask everyone to wear their jerseys so that the spirit is spot on!
Customised snacks and themed food
No watch party is complete without food! Arrange some customised flags such as football cake pops, frosted cookies decorated with the colours of Spain and Argentina. For the food, prepare some traditional Spanish and Argentine dishes to pay homage to the two finalists.