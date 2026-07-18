5 regular restaurant habits that are frowned upon in Italy

DEBOLINA ROY
Ordering cappuccino post-meal
Ordering a heavy and creamy cappuccino during or right after your meal is widely regarded as a big blunder. The locals feel that milk is bad for digestion, which is why you are encouraged to drink a light macchiato instead.
Cutting spaghetti with knives
Using a knife to cut long strands of spaghetti is considered an outright culinary crime. The rules of the dining table state that the knife is reserved for dishes with layers, such as lasagna or ravioli.
Eating pizza with cutlery
Although it is absolutely acceptable to use a sharp knife in cutting up your freshly baked pizza to make individual slices, you'll need to always take the individual slices using your hands to eat them.
Seeking non-traditional dishes
Having preferences for exotic dishes such as chicken parmesan, spaghetti Bolognese, and pineapple pizza also piss the locals off. Authentic establishments proudly reject globalised compromises.
Following aggressive menu hawkers
The choice of eating at crowded places, which have noisy street vendors and six languages on their menu cards, is not recommended at all. Any respectable restaurant will never behave like a zoo for tourists.