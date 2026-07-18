How to make the viral lazy dumpling recipe at home?

Udisha
Mix the filling
Take a large bowl and properly mix 1 pound of ground meat with 2 medium sized chopped onions, 1 tablespoon of dark soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of sesame oil, minced garlic and ginger paste.
Make the dumpling balls
Once your dumpling mix is ready, take a non-stick flat pan and heat some oil on medium-high heat. Form small balls with the meat and spread them out on the pan once the oil has heated up. Let it sear for a couple of minutes till they start turning golden.
Add the wrapper
Keep a packet of dumpling wrappers ready and once the dumpling balls have cooked, place the wrappers over them in a way that all of it is covered. Carefully press the edges so that the bottom of the meat is in contact with the pan.
Steam and crisp
Now, pour half a cup of water around the edges of the pan and cover it with a lit. Let it steam for around 7-8 minutes. Remove the lid and let it cook till the water evaporates. Once done, turn off the heat and serve it with some chilli oil.